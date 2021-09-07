Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.02% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.02%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.23% or 1.09 points to trade at 18.59 at the close. Meanwhile, Technology One Ltd (ASX:) added 4.38% or 0.47 points to end at 11.19 and Megaport Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.23% or 0.73 points to 18.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Regis Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.60% or 0.110 points to trade at 2.280 at the close. Appen Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.36% or 0.48 points to end at 10.52 and Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.61% or 1.94 points to 51.79.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 717 to 670 and 383 ended unchanged.

Shares in Regis Resources Ltd (ASX:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 4.60% or 0.110 to 2.280. Shares in Technology One Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.38% or 0.47 to 11.19.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.67% to 10.379.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.69% or 12.70 to $1821.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.49% or 0.34 to hit $68.95 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.26% or 0.19 to trade at $72.41 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.09% to 0.7433, while AUD/JPY fell 0.02% to 81.68.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 92.162.