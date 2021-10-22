Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.00% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.00%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.00% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Healius Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.00% or 0.190 points to trade at 4.940 at the close. Meanwhile, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:) added 3.17% or 1.760 points to end at 57.310 and Auckland International Airport Ltd (ASX:) was up 2.93% or 0.22 points to 7.72 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.06% or 0.600 points to trade at 6.840 at the close. Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.17% or 0.240 points to end at 3.650 and Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.02% or 1.65 points to 39.38.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 693 to 664 and 438 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 3.20% to 11.872 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.59% or 10.55 to $1792.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.10% or 0.08 to hit $82.42 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.17% or 0.14 to trade at $84.47 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.42% to 0.7497, while AUD/JPY rose 0.39% to 85.43.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 93.618.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR