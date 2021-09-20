Australia steps up hydrogen funding ahead of climate talks

Article content MELBOURNE — Australia said on Monday it would step up grant funding for hydrogen projects to boost clean energy output, as it faces international pressure to set more ambitious carbon emissions reduction targets for 2030. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would provide an extra A$150 million ($108 million), increasing grants to A$464 million for feasibility studies and the construction of hydrogen projects in seven hubs, up from five, around the country.

Article content “We are accelerating the development of our Australian hydrogen industry and it is our ambition to produce the cheapest clean hydrogen in the world, transforming our transport, energy, resources and manufacturing sectors,” Morrison said in a joint statement with Energy Minister Angus Taylor. The announcement came as Morrison headed to Washington for “Quad” talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with climate policy on the agenda. The conservative government has resisted international pressure to commit to a net zero carbon target for 2050 or deeper cuts than a plan to reduce emissions by 26% to 28% by 2030 from 2005 levels ahead of a United Nations climate summit in November.