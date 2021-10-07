Australia resources minister floats A$250 bln coal lending facility

Article content MELBOURNE — Australia’s resources minister has proposed setting up a government-run A$250 billion ($180 billion) lending facility for the country’s coal industry in return for supporting a net zero carbon emissions target for 2050, he said on Thursday. Resources minister Keith Pitt, a member of the junior coalition partner National Party, told the Australian Financial Review his idea was for the government to be the “lender of last resort” to the mining sector as banks and insurers are increasingly unwilling to fund and underwrite the industry.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under increasing pressure to adopt a zero emissions target, but has been stymied by opposition from the party's junior partner. Pitt's proposal is a first sign of what that support might cost. Morrison said on Thursday he will advise his government's position on cutting emission before he goes to the COP26 conference in Glasgow, but it's not clear he will attend the global climate meeting. Attendees have been asked to bring ambitious emissions reduction targets. The loan facility proposal was not a policy of the National Party, which represents rural Australians for whom jobs in coal producing regions are a major concern, but it was up for discussion, Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce told ABC Radio.