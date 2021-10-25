Australia plans to force parental consent for minors on social media

Article content SYDNEY — Australia plans to make social media companies obtain parental consent for users under the age of 16 and threaten fines of up to A$10 million ($7.5 million) for internet platforms which fail to comply, under draft legislation published on Monday. Social media companies, which include anonymous forums like Reddit and smartphone dating apps like Bumble, would also be required to take all reasonsable steps to determine users’ ages and prioritize children’s interests when collecting data, the Online Privacy Bill said.

Article content The new proposed rules would put Australia among the most stringent countries in terms of age controls for social media, and build on efforts to rein in the power of Big Tech following mandatory licensing payments for media outlets and plans to toughen laws against online misinformation and defamation. Facebook this month faced anger from U.S. lawmakers after a former company employee and whistleblower handed thousands of documents to congressional investigators amid concerns the company harmed children’s mental health and has stoked societal divisions – a development cited by Australian lawmakers on Monday. “We are ensuring (Australians’) data and privacy will be protected and handled with care,” said Attorney-General Michaelia Cash in a statement.