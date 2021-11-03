Australia joins New Zealand to ratify regional trade pact RCEP

Article content

MELBOURNE — Australia has joined New Zealand to ratify the world’s biggest free trade deal among southeast Asian nations and their major trading partners, ministers for both nations said.

The deal is the world’s largest trade pact, representing about 30 percent of the global population and gross domestic product.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), will take effect on Jan. 1, setting common rules around trade in goods and services, intellectual property, e-commerce and competition.