Australia job ads rebound 6.2% in Oct as lockdowns lift

SYDNEY — Australian job advertisements rebounded sharply in October from three months of decline as coronavirus lockdowns began to ease in Sydney and Melbourne, boding well for a rapid recovery in the labor market.

Monday’s figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job ads rose 6.2% in October from September, when they fell 2.8%.

Ads in New South Wales jumped 17% in October, while average monthly ads of 203,428 were only just short of where they were in June when the lockdowns were first instigated.