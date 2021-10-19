Australia central bank says Delta outbreak interrupts economic recovery By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) head office in central Sydney, Australia, October 3, 2016. Picture taken October 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank said the outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 had interrupted the recovery of the national economy but expects the setback to be temporary, with the economy to bounce back as vaccination rates continue to rise.

Australia’s economy would return to growth in the December quarter but the recovery was likely to be slower than seen in late 2020 and early 2021, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s October policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

Members noted that less accommodative monetary policy would see lower housing prices and credit growth, but it would result in fewer jobs and lower wage growth.

The Board reiterated its view of no hike in the 0.1% cash rate until 2024 given sluggishness in wages and inflation.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR