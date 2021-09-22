Aussie perks up as Evergrande relief lifts investor sentiment

Article content
TOKYO — The Australian dollar jumped and
the safe-haven yen eased slightly on Wednesday after struggling
Chinese property giant Evergrande said it would make
an upcoming bond coupon, allaying immediate fears about a messy
corporate collapse.
Some of the excitement fizzled, however, after traders
realized it was still not known whether the developer would be
able to pay the coupon on its offshore dollar bonds due on
Thursday.
The Australian dollar rose as much as 0.49% to $0.7268

before giving up part of the gains to trade at $0.7247,
up 0.2% on the day. The yen weakened about 0.2% to 109.485 to
the dollar, showing little reaction to the Bank of
Japan’s decision to keep its policy on hold.
Investors are still nervous about the fate of Evergrande,
which missed interest payments due Monday to at least two of its
largest bank creditors, Bloomberg reported.
“The market reacted to the coupon payment news but it kind
of looks like it is just out of the frying pan into the fire,”
said Teppei Ino, senior strategist at MUFG Bank.
The dollar index stood at 93.226 in early Asian
trade, staying not far off Monday’s one-month high of 93.455.
The euro hardly budged at $1.1725, having stabilized
at a one-month low of $1.1700 on Monday.

Earlier, the common currency dropped to a seven-month low of
127.93 yen, as the safe-haven Japanese currency was supported by
the cautious mood.
The Chinese yuan was fairly stable, firming slightly to
6.4748 per dollar in the offshore trade, edging back from
one-month low of 6.4878 set on Monday.
The onshore yuan traded at similar levels, down slightly
from its Friday’s close before a long weekend, at 6.4715
.
FED LIFTOFF
Another major focus for the day is the U.S. Federal Reserve,
which is expected to drop more hints on its future policy path,
including when to start tapering its bond buying and when to
start raising interest rates.
There are rising expectations the central bank will signal
plans to start reducing its massive bond purchases in November

if incoming data holds up.
The so-called “dot plot,” which charts policymakers economic
and rates projections, could offer clues on when the Fed will
hike interest rates from the current near zero level.
“Perhaps tapering is already baked in. What will matter the
most for the currency market is how dot-plots or comments from
Powell will affect U.S. rate expectations,” said JP Morgan’s
Sasaki.
Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar stood little changed, having
pared gains made on Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau’s Liberals won a tightly-contested election.
Cryptocurrencies bounced back a tad after plunges in the
previous session.
Bitcoin rose 3.8% to $42,134 after having hit a 1-1/2-month
low of $39,573. Ether gained 3.7% to $2,868, having fallen to as

low as $2,732, down more than 30% from a four-month
peak hit earlier this month.
The United States on Tuesday unveiled sanctions against a
cryptocurrency exchange over its alleged role in enabling
illegal payments from ransomware attacks.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0256 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1725 $1.1726 +0.00% -4.03% +1.1730 +1.1717
Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.1900 +0.16% +5.89% +109.4800 +109.1200
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9240 0.9236 +0.04% +4.43% +0.9245 +0.9238
Sterling/Dollar 1.3659 1.3661 -0.02% -0.03% +1.3678 +1.3653
Dollar/Canadian 1.2794 1.2812 -0.13% +0.48% +1.2826 +1.2775
Aussie/Dollar 0.7250 0.7233 +0.24% -5.75% +0.7268 +0.7225
NZ 0.7017 0.7005 +0.20% -2.26% +0.7031 +0.6994
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)
