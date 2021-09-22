Aussie perks up as Evergrande relief lifts investor sentiment

TOKYO — The Australian dollar jumped and

the safe-haven yen eased slightly on Wednesday after struggling

Chinese property giant Evergrande said it would make

an upcoming bond coupon, allaying immediate fears about a messy

corporate collapse.

Some of the excitement fizzled, however, after traders

realized it was still not known whether the developer would be

able to pay the coupon on its offshore dollar bonds due on

Thursday.

The Australian dollar rose as much as 0.49% to $0.7268

before giving up part of the gains to trade at $0.7247,

up 0.2% on the day. The yen weakened about 0.2% to 109.485 to

the dollar, showing little reaction to the Bank of

Japan’s decision to keep its policy on hold.

Investors are still nervous about the fate of Evergrande,

which missed interest payments due Monday to at least two of its

largest bank creditors, Bloomberg reported.

“The market reacted to the coupon payment news but it kind

of looks like it is just out of the frying pan into the fire,”

said Teppei Ino, senior strategist at MUFG Bank.

The dollar index stood at 93.226 in early Asian

trade, staying not far off Monday’s one-month high of 93.455.

The euro hardly budged at $1.1725, having stabilized

at a one-month low of $1.1700 on Monday.

Earlier, the common currency dropped to a seven-month low of

127.93 yen, as the safe-haven Japanese currency was supported by

the cautious mood.

The Chinese yuan was fairly stable, firming slightly to

6.4748 per dollar in the offshore trade, edging back from

one-month low of 6.4878 set on Monday.

The onshore yuan traded at similar levels, down slightly

from its Friday’s close before a long weekend, at 6.4715

.

FED LIFTOFF

Another major focus for the day is the U.S. Federal Reserve,

which is expected to drop more hints on its future policy path,

including when to start tapering its bond buying and when to

start raising interest rates.

There are rising expectations the central bank will signal

plans to start reducing its massive bond purchases in November

if incoming data holds up.

The so-called “dot plot,” which charts policymakers economic

and rates projections, could offer clues on when the Fed will

hike interest rates from the current near zero level.

“Perhaps tapering is already baked in. What will matter the

most for the currency market is how dot-plots or comments from

Powell will affect U.S. rate expectations,” said JP Morgan’s

Sasaki.

Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar stood little changed, having

pared gains made on Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin

Trudeau’s Liberals won a tightly-contested election.

Cryptocurrencies bounced back a tad after plunges in the

previous session.

Bitcoin rose 3.8% to $42,134 after having hit a 1-1/2-month

low of $39,573. Ether gained 3.7% to $2,868, having fallen to as

low as $2,732, down more than 30% from a four-month

peak hit earlier this month.

The United States on Tuesday unveiled sanctions against a

cryptocurrency exchange over its alleged role in enabling

illegal payments from ransomware attacks.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0256 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1725 $1.1726 +0.00% -4.03% +1.1730 +1.1717

Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.1900 +0.16% +5.89% +109.4800 +109.1200

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9240 0.9236 +0.04% +4.43% +0.9245 +0.9238

Sterling/Dollar 1.3659 1.3661 -0.02% -0.03% +1.3678 +1.3653

Dollar/Canadian 1.2794 1.2812 -0.13% +0.48% +1.2826 +1.2775

Aussie/Dollar 0.7250 0.7233 +0.24% -5.75% +0.7268 +0.7225

NZ 0.7017 0.7005 +0.20% -2.26% +0.7031 +0.6994

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)

