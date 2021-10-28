Aussie dollar firm as bonds tumble, yen looks past BOJ

Article content HONG KONG — Central bank policymakers buffeted currency trading on Thursday as the Australian dollar held firm on growing speculation about the Reserve Bank of Australia’s tightening plans, while the yen steadied as the Bank of Japan kept policy steady as expected. Next on the agenda is the European Central Bank’s rates review later in the global day, with investors looking to clues on how it plans navigate accelerating global inflation. The Australian dollar was at $0.7504, near its three month top as Australian bond yields surged to their highest since mid 2019 after the central bank declined to buy a government bond at the heart of its stimulus program, even though yields were well above its target of 0.1%.

Article content The yield target is central to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s case that the 0.1% cash rate will not rise until 2024, so any failure to maintain it fuels market wagers that rates will have to rise much earlier, perhaps even by mid-2022. The Aussie briefly wobbled and lost 0.48% after RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said policy was aiming to get more inflation just not a “lot more,” but soon erased these losses. “For the first time in what has felt for a long time currencies are really driven by interest rate differentials, as central banks start to telegraph where they are in their normalization cycles,” said Kim Mundy, senior economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The dollar inched 0.16% lower against the yen to 113.63, but not far off its four year high of 114.69 hit October 20, as the BOJ kept monetary policy settings steady on Thursday, as widely expected.