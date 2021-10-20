Aussie cyber spies to control critical infrastructure during ransomware attacks By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Australia’s top cyber spies are set to gain greater powers in the event of ransomware or other cyber attacks on critical infrastructure.

The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), a government agency in charge of cyber warfare and information security, would be able to take over control of critical infrastructure — including energy, communications and banking systems — under new legislation introduced into Parliament.