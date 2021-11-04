Aussie crypto micro investment app Bamboo raises $3M, eyes US market By Cointelegraph

Blake Cassidy, CEO of Australian micro-investment app Bamboo, has claimed that the Australian Securities Exchange’s (ASX) bias against listing crypto companies is causing an brain drain leading firms to seek out a US listing.
Cassidy’s comments come in the same week the company announced a $3 million ($4M AUD) Series A investment round including participation from Australia’s largest cryptocurrency hedge fund, Orthogonal Trading, Mountain Ash Investment Management, and VP Capital.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.