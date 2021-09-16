Aussie crypto fund manager sentenced to 7 years for stealing $54M from investors By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Stefan He Qin, the founder of two cryptocurrency hedge funds has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after U.S. authorities found that he cheated investors out of $54 million,

A Sept. 15 statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) announced that U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni handed Qin a 90 month sentence for defrauding his investors out of $54 million.