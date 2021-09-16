Aussie crypto fund manager sentenced to 7 years for stealing $54M from investors By Cointelegraph

Stefan He Qin, the founder of two cryptocurrency hedge funds has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after U.S. authorities found that he cheated investors out of $54 million,
A Sept. 15 statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) announced that U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni handed Qin a 90 month sentence for defrauding his investors out of $54 million.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.