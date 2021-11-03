Aussie crypto companies keen to embrace regulations, says senator By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Australian Senator for New South Wales Andrew Bragg has asserted that robust regulations would “bring credibility and validity” to the country’s emerging digital asset sector.

Speaking to local publication Finder on Tuesday, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre, commented that the country’s crypto sector has shown a willingness to embrace greater regulatory oversight in a bid to attain mainstream legitimacy.