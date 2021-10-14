Home Business Aurora raises $12M in debut funding to scale Ethereum ecosystem By Cointelegraph

Aurora, an Virtual Machine (EVM) designed to scale decentralized applications (DApp) built on the Near protocol, has announced a $12-million debut funding round.

The round included over 100 venture capital investors, including Pantera Capital and Electric Capital.