Aurora Cannabis targets more cost cuts on path to profitability

Aurora Cannabis Inc’s top boss Miguel Martin expects the company to be profitable on a core basis in the first half of 2023, helped by $60 million to $80 million in cost savings.

More than three years into Canada’s legalization of recreational cannabis, most large producers continue to post losses due to fewer-than-expected retail stores, cheaper rates on the black market and sluggish overseas growth.

Aurora said last week it would shut down a facility in Edmonton, Alberta, without disclosing the number of employees that would be impacted by the move.