Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

VICTORIA, British Columbia — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, before the markets open. Aurinia’s management team will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide general operational and business updates.

The conference call and webcast is scheduled for November 3, 2021 8:30 a.m. ET . To participate in the conference call, please dial +1-877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). An audio webcast can be accessed under “News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.