Audiobooks Narrated By Celebrities

Narrated by: Chad Burris

What it’s about: Producer, actor, and writer Chad Burris brings Murphy’s third Dumplin’-universe novel to life. Waylon Russell Brewer is fat, openly gay, and stuck in the small West Texas town of Clover City. But he has a plan: escape to Austin with his twin sister and live his dream life after graduation. When those plans derail, Waylon decides to send an audition tape to his favorite TV drag show, Fiercest of Them All. But when Waylon’s tape is leaked, he’s nominated for prom king as a joke alongside Clem’s girlfriend, Hannah Perez. Instead of giving his bullies power, Waylon decides to lean into the nomination, preparing to leave high school with a bang.

