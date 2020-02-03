Audio captured Iran plane demolition: "That is surely the light of a missile,quot;

At that time, Iran's air defenses were on high alert amid tensions with the United States. A US drone had recently killed an important Iranian security commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, and Iran had retaliated by firing missiles at US forces at bases in Iraq.

Iranian military officials said an air defense team, for fear of a US counterattack, had fired at the civilian plane by mistake, and that it took time to investigate the circumstances. The government said the generals had struggled for days to share this information with elected officials.

Iranian officials have said that the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, which is subordinate only to the theocratic leader of Iran, as well as the regular military knew that the crew of a mobile anti-aircraft system had fired missiles, but effectively marginalized the elected government by creating A secret investigation. committee.

That committee examined airport data, radar networks and witnesses, including missile crew, Iranian officials said. It was not clear if this committee blocked access to air traffic control recordings.

Zelensky, in the interview, said that Iran's air traffic controllers did not, in any case, provide the recording to Ukrainian researchers who traveled to Iran.

Zelensky said that Ukraine had obtained the recording independently, a claim disputed by the director of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran. The aviation director, Hassan Rezaifar, told Mehr, a semi-official news agency, that Iran had provided it to the Ukrainians.

The victims of the plane's demolition included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians. Zelensky said the Iranian government had offered $ 80,000 to the families of each Ukrainian victim, but that he had rejected the offer as insufficient.

