Audi supervisory board to discuss McLaren partnership on Wednesday

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
2/2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The new Audi S5 Coupe car is presented during the world premiere at the company’s headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

2/2

HAMBURG (Reuters) – Audi’s supervisory board will discuss on Wednesday ways for the company to enter Formula One, including via possible partnership with McLaren Automotive, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, adding no decision has yet been made.

The board of Volkswagen (DE:), which owns Audi, discussed the matter of getting a foot into the Formula One market at a meeting last week, said two sources who declined to be named.

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann and Porsche CEO Oliver Blume were known as “ardent fans of Formula One”, one source said.

McLaren Automotive on Monday denied a report that Audi had bought the British luxury sportscar maker, but left the door open to technological collaboration “with relevant partners and suppliers.”

A spokesperson for Audi told Reuters it was “looking at various cooperation ideas” but did not confirm whether it was discussing a possible sale with McLaren.

Acquiring the carmaker would put a second supercar in Audi’s books alongside Lamborghini, which it has owned since 1998.

German publication Automobilwoche reported on Sunday that Audi was particularly interested in the Formula 1 division.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR