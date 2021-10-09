Auchan Talks to Buy Carrefour Are Said to Stall Over Price

Article content (Bloomberg) — French grocer Auchan made a recent approach to acquire rival Carrefour SA but talks to create the country’s market leader stalled over price, according to people familiar with the matter. Auchan had approached Carrefour about a combination that would have seen Auchan, which is owned by the Mulliez family, hold a majority stake in the combined entity, the people said. However, talks were halted over disagreements among shareholders in both companies on the valuation and structure of a deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

Article content It is unclear whether discussions will be revived, the people said. Representatives for Auchan and Carrefour declined to comment. Speculation has been ripe about consolidation among French grocers. Carrefour held talks with Auchan earlier this year about a possible tie-up, Le Monde reported last month. The Mulliez family told a local newspaper earlier this month that they “will never sell Auchan,” somewhat dampening speculation. However, the current talks foresee the company as the buyer, not the seller, in any deal with Carrefour, the people said this week. Read more: Carrefour Analysts Give Thumbs Down to Mooted Auchan Tie-Up A mooted tie-up has had varied responses from analysts. A merger would increase exposure to hypermarkets as well as a larger presence in complex markets such as Russia and could face antitrust or political hurdles. On the other hand, it could generate significant cost and buyer synergies, analysts wrote last month.