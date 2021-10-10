Auchan not planning hostile bid after Carrefour ends talks -Les Echos By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of French retailer Carrefour on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

PARIS (Reuters) – Auchan does not plan to make a hostile move for Carrefour (PA:) after the latter broke off talks over a tie-up between the two French retail groups, business daily Les Echos said on Sunday.

Le Figaro, another French daily, had reported on Saturday that Carrefour decided to end discussions with Auchan after judging a potential deal as too complex.

Like Le Figaro, Les Echos cited a latest proposal by Auchan under which it would have potentially acquired Carrefour for 21.50 euros ($24.90) per share in an offer consisting of about 70% in cash and some 30% in Auchan shares.

Auchan’s reported proposal is higher than a 20 euro per share bid for Carrefour made by Alimentation Couche-Tard in January. The Canadian retailer dropped its offer worth about 16 billion euros in the face of opposition from the French government.

Carrefour shares closed at 16.03 euros on Friday.

Auchan declined to comment, while Carrefour could not be immediately reached.

($1 = 0.8634 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR