Attorneys for 200 victims of Houston concert stampede bring 90 lawsuits By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An empty stage is seen at the 2021 Astroworld Festival days after a stampede killed at least eight people in Houston, Texas, U.S. November 7, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino/File Photo

(Reuters) -Attorneys representing more than 200 people who claim to have been injured in last week’s Astroworld Festival stampede that killed nine people in Houston said on Friday that they will file 90 lawsuits.

“We represent more than 200 victims who were injured mentally, physically and psychologically at the Astroworld festival,” Attorney Ben Crump announced at a news conference in Houston.

The latest victim of the stampede to succumb was a 22-year-old Texas college student, who died late on Wednesday.

A stampede of fans during rap star Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival last Friday killed nine people between the ages of 14 and 27 and injured scores. A 9-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition, police have said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR