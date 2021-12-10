Attorney Denies Allegations That Blac Chyna Held A Woman Hostage: “This Story Is False”(Update)

On Thursday, a viral clip of Blac Chyna allegedly holding a woman hostage made its rounds online. While many people had questions, her attorney denied these allegations.

In an exclusive statement to Hollywood Unlocked, Attorney Lynne M. Ciani, Esq. spoke to the site and addressed the claims.

She stated, “This story is false.” Adding, “This latest false accusation of criminal conduct is just the most recent in a long line of false accusations against Blac Chyna.”

Ciani went on to speak about allegations made against Blac Chyna.

“We are very thankful that video evidence has allowed us to disprove past false allegations of assault & battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and now this false charge. The video being circulated on social media shows that Blac Chyna did not hold anyone against their will,” Ciani expressed.

As previously reported, the incident reportedly took place at the Sacramento Sheraton Grand after Chyna apparently invited the woman and her friend back to her room for some drinks, The Sun reports.

The woman’s friend, Ron Knighton, stated people were having a good time and the energy was good. “Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good.”

He continued, “Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the f*** up’ or she’d beat both our a**es. The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave – but when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.”

It’s reported that 20 minutes later, other individuals that appeared to be a part of Chyna’s team, knocked on the door telling her to open up.

That’s when the woman walked out of the room emotionally as she began to cry. As she apologized, Ron said, “It’s not your fault. She’s high on cocaine and crazy.”

There were no visuals of drugs seen in the video.

The Sun reports that the Sacramento Police acknowledged that they were made aware of the incident, which took place on November 27th around 3 am. A spokesperson said, “A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved. No injuries were reported. The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation remains active.”

