AT&T Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

AT&T Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – AT&T reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

AT&T announced earnings per share of $0.87 on revenue of $39.92B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7839 on revenue of $41.67B.

AT&T shares are down 9% from the beginning of the year, still down 23.52% from its 52 week high of $33.88 set on May 17. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 20.77% from the start of the year.

AT&T follows other major Services sector earnings this month

AT&T’s report follows an earnings beat by Netflix on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48B.

Verizon had beat expectations on Wednesday with third quarter EPS of $1.41 on revenue of $32.9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $33.32B.

