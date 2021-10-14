ATN Sets Date to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results

Article content

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced today that it will report the third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows: