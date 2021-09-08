ATL’s Lenox Square Mall Implements Youth Supervision Program For Minors Starting September 21st

If you ever lived, visited, or are a current resident of Atlanta, you know that it goes down at Lenox Square. The popular mall announced a major change they are making that directly affects the youth. The mall, which carries high-end stores including Neiman Marcus, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and more, is enacting a youth supervision policy to go into effect mid-month.

According to a statement released by Simon, which owns the mall and others throughout the U.S, Europe, and Asia, the policy states that all visitors under the age of 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or adult 21-years- old or older at all times after 3 PM. Any unsupervised guest under the age of 18 must leave the property by 3 PM. Both the youth and adults will be required to carry proper identification. Some valid forms include a state-issued driver’s license, ID card, military ID, school ID, or passport. The identification must show a valid photo and date of birth. Any guests visiting Lenox Square who do not have proper identification will be asked to leave the premises.

The press release also states, “The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family-friendly shopping environment.” This policy will go into effective September 21st. It looks like the policy will help combat violence and crime at the square.

There have been issues on the premises involving teenagers and numerous shooting incidents in the past two years. In June, two 15-year-olds were involved in a crime after attempting to get into an Apple store after hours. One of the people involved shot and critically injuring a security guard, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

