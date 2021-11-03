Atlas Holdings to take printer RR Donnelley private in over $2 bln deal

Article content

RR Donnelley & Sons Co on Wednesday agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Atlas Holdings in a deal valued at about $2.1 billion, sending shares of the printing company soaring 40% in premarket trading.

Atlas’ offer of $8.52 per share — representing a premium of 29% to RR Donnelley’s last close — equates to an equity value of about $620.3 million, per Reuters calculation.

The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2022, comes after RR Donnelley’s biggest investor, Chatham Asset Management, raised its offer to buy the remaining shares of the printer for $9 to $9.50 per share on Wednesday from its $7.50-bid in October.