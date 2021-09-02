Atari Chain Token ATRI Experiences Massive Surge After Moving to Fantom By CoinQuora

Atari Chain Token ATRI Experiences Massive Surge After Moving to Fantom



Atari Chain (ATRI) has recorded a big rise of 72% within hours.

Atari biggest video game creators in the world.

Users can currently trade ATRI on most major dexes supported by Fantom.

ATRI, the token of Atari Chain, has recorded a big rise of 72% within hours after their announcement to start using Fantom blockchain. Atari Chain is the blockchain subsidiary created by the gaming company Atari and ICICB Group

Atari is most well known for being one of the first and biggest video game creators in the world. They became a household name in 1972 with the release of the Atari 2600 Video Computer System. Games like Pong, Space Invaders, Frogger, and Breakout solidified them in gaming history.

A division of Atari called Atari Chain dived into the blockchain world in 2020 with the release of their own cryptocurrency called Atari Token (ATRI). It is intended to be a means of payment within the interactive entertainment agency and lives on the blockchain and is compatible with the cryptocurrency’s ERC-20 compatibility standard.

On September 1st, 2021, Atari Token (ATRI) paired with the decentralized finance platform Fantom…

Continue reading on CoinQuora