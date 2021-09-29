At least one long-term symptom seen in 37% of COVID-19 patients -study

Article content

At least one long-term COVID-19 symptom was found in 37% of patients three to six months after they were infected by the virus, a large study from Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research showed on Wednesday.

The most common symptoms included breathing problems, fatigue, pain and anxiety, Oxford University said, after investigating symptoms in over 270,000 people recovering from COVID-19.

The symptoms were more frequent among people who had been previously hospitalized with COVID-19 and were slightly more common among women, according to the study.