At least 8 dead and many injured at Texas music festival

(Reuters) – At least eight people have died and many have been injured during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston, Texas, local media reported, citing authorities.
By midnight Saturday, it was not yet clear what exactly had happened, how many people were hurt or how the injuries occurred, an ABC News affiliate said https://abc13.co/3mRz3QY.
The Houston Fire Department earlier said in a tweet that it was on scene near NRG park after receiving reports of multiple civilian injuries.
