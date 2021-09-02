At Least 29 People Confirmed Dead Due To The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ida Causing Tornadoes & Record Flooding In New York & New Jersey

While Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast earlier this week, causing millions in New Orleans to go without power, the East Coast is now feeling the aftermath.

According to NBC News, there have been at least 29 reported deaths between New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Those states and surrounding areas were faced with tornadoes and record setting flooding and rainfall.

NBC News reports that a 2-year-old was among those who were deceased. “Four women, three men and a 2-year-old boy died in five separate flooding incidents in the city, police said. All eight victims lived in Queens and died in the basements of residential homes, according to New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio offered a statement and expressed his condolences during a news conference on Thursday. “Our hearts ache for the lives lost in last night’s storm. Please keep them and their loved ones in your thoughts today,” he said. “They were our fellow New Yorkers and to their families, your city will be there for you in the days ahead.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochulalso spoke and stated they were “uncovering the true depth of the loss.”

She also stated, “I don’t want this to happen again. “We haven’t experienced this before, but we should expect it the next time.”

As Hurricane Ida remnants swept through up North, a Flash Flood Emergency was issued for NYC for the first time.

“To be clear… this particular warning for NYC is the second time we’ve ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It’s the first one for NYC). The first time we’ve issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey an hour ago, the weather service, based in Upton,” according to abc7ny.com.

Roomies, please keep everyone impacted in your prayers.

