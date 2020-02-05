At least 138 deportees from the United States to El Salvador were killed: HRW | El Salvador News

%MINIFYHTMLceb0f48249645caaf9d009421fe7310a11% %MINIFYHTMLceb0f48249645caaf9d009421fe7310a12%

At least 138 people deported to El Salvador from the United States in recent years were subsequently killed, Human Rights Watch said in a new report that occurs when the Trump administration makes it difficult for Central Americans to seek refuge in the country.

Most of the deaths documented by Human Rights Watch in the report, published on Wednesday, occurred less than a year after the deportees returned to El Salvador, and some in a matter of days. The organization also confirmed at least 70 cases of sexual assault or other violence after arriving in the country.

"As asylum and immigration policies harden in the United States and serious security problems continue in El Salvador, the United States repeatedly violates its obligations to protect Salvadorans from the risk of serious damage," HRW wrote.

The violence underscores the risk faced by people forced to return by US law that demands the deportation of non-citizens convicted of a variety of crimes and the Trump administration's policies that discourage asylum seekers, said Alison Leal Parker, managing director of the group in the United States.

"Our concern is that many of these people face a death sentence," said Leal Parker.

Between 2014 and 2018, the US UU. Some 111,000 Salvadorans were deported to their homeland, which for a long time was under the control of gang violence.

The United Nations reported last year that the killings in El Salvador, most of them linked to the gang conflict, have declined from a maximum of more than 6,000 in 2015. But the country still has one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

Meanwhile, the number of Salvadorans seeking asylum in the US UU. It increased by almost 1,000 percent between 2012 and 2017, many of them due to gang threats. Only about 18 percent receive asylum.

& # 39; The risk I faced was being killed & # 39;

HRW confirmed the 138 deaths during that period through official records, interviews with families and media accounts, but believes the real number is much higher, partly because some do not register due to the stigma of being deported from the US. . UU. The number of assaults is probably also low due to the under-registration in the country of 6.5 million.

The report cites the case of Camila Díaz Cordova, a 29-year-old transgender woman who applied for asylum in the US. UU. In August 2017 to escape the death and extortion threats of the multinational band Barrio 18.

After his deportation in November 2017, he returned to sex work in San Salvador, the capital, where he was kidnapped and beaten to death by police, according to a close friend of Díaz Cordova and the attorney general of Salvador.

"By losing your offer of asylum or shelter in the United States, or anywhere else, the risk you faced was exactly that: being killed," Diaz Córdova's friend said in an interview.

People deported from the US UU. They get off a bus at an immigration center in San Salvador, El Salvador (File: José Cabezas / Reuters)

Many other deported migrants say their lives are in danger at home.

Luis, 41, worked for almost 20 years in California until he was deported in 2015 after not showing up for an immigration hearing. Luis, who did not wish to use his full name for fear of reprisals, found work as a bus driver on the outskirts of San Salvador, but local gangs perceived him as a stranger and a threat.

Gang members shot him and a bullet hit the bus once, although Luis escaped unharmed.

"They said that if they saw me again, they would take me out," Luis told the Reuters news agency. Threats have diminished since he began making payments to gangs to be able to drive through his territory, he said.

César Ríos, executive director of the Salvadoran Institute of Migration, a non-governmental organization, said that no one in the country traces the deaths of deportees, but that he found that the data is credible, and that it reflects the reality that many are returning to communities in the country. Gang grip.

"We can say that deporting people to these areas is very difficult and dangerous," said Rios.

President Donald Trump has made his hardline immigration policies a centerpiece of his administration. That has included a policy of forcing asylum seekers from Central America to wait in Mexico while their claims are evaluated or sent to their countries of origin if their claim is rejected. Others are sent to Guatemala to seek asylum there, although human rights groups warn that the country does not have the means to receive asylum seekers.

Many of those asylum seekers could have been paroled in the United States for a decision that could take a year or more. The Department of Homeland Security says it is trying to make the process more efficient and take strong action against fraudulent claims.

But Leal Parker and other critics say this report, and previous efforts that have documented the violence against Salvadorans waiting in a Mexican border city for their claims to be processed, show the risks of the Trump administration's policy.

"We are deeply concerned about the Trump administration's efforts to literally gut the right to apply for asylum in the United States," he said.

HRW urged the administration to repeal the policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico along with the agreements that allow Guatemalans, Salvadorans and Hondurans to settle in other Central American countries while seeking refuge. They also want the attorney general to reverse the restrictions that made it harder for them to apply for asylum in the US. UU. Due to threats posed by gangs or gender violence.