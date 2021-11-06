Astroworld Festival Releases Statement After Tragic Incident (Update)

On Friday night, eight people were killed and several others injured after a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival that took place in Houston, TX.

On the official Instagram account, the organizers released a statement about the event. It read, “Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones. We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday.” The message continued, As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this. Please reach out to @HoustonPolice. “Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, And NRG Park for their response and support.

Travis Scott also released a statement that read, “I am absolutely devastated by what took pace last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” Travis continued to say, “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.” Expressing his commitment to his home city, Houston, he added, “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thanks you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support.” Travis ended his message with, “Love you all”

As previously reported, at around 9:15p.m., the crowd started moving towards the front of the stage. Once people moved closer, multiple individuals started passing out because they couldn’t breathe, according to authors.

“The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña. stated. At least two dozen people were taken to Houston hospitals, and 11 were reported as “CPR in progress,” when they were transported, @khou11 reports. Among those that were injured, a 10-year-old was also in that number, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. As of now the incident is currently under investigation.

Condolences to the family.

