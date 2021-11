Article content

Australia’s medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional determination to AstraZeneca for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against the COVID-19.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration added https://bit.ly/3D0SOuH that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is now eligible to apply for provisional registration for the antibody cocktail, EVUSHELD, in Australia.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)