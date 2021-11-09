AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 cocktail clears first step for registration in Australia By Reuters

(Reuters) – Australia’s medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional determination to AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against the COVID-19.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration added that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is now eligible to apply for provisional registration for the antibody cocktail, EVUSHELD, in Australia.
