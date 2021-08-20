Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

AstraZeneca said on Friday its antibody therapy met the main goal of preventing COVID-19 infection in a late-stage study.

The company said the treatment reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77%. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)