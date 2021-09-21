AstraZeneca to invest $360 million in Irish drug manufacturing site By Reuters

© Reuters. The AstraZeneca logo is pictured outside the AstraZeneca office building in Brussels as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, Belgium, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron



(Reuters) -AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it would invest $360 million to develop a manufacturing facility in Ireland to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), or the main components of medicines.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, which completed its $39 billion purchase of rare disease drugs maker Alexion (NASDAQ:) in July, has a large portfolio of treatments for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and a COVID-19 vaccine, with several drugs under trials.

“The future manufacturing of APIs for our medicines includes compounds with highly complex synthesis … This significant investment will ensure the AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) supply network is fit for the future,” said Pam Cheng, head of AstraZeneca’s operations and IT.

The planned investment in Dublin is expected to support late-stage development and early commercial supply, the company said, adding that the site can be developed further to add treatments such as antibody drug conjugates and oligonucleotides.