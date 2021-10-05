AstraZeneca seeks U.S. authorisation of drug to prevent COVID-19

Article content

AstraZeneca has requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorisation for its new treatment to prevent COVID-19, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The company has included data from a late-stage trial of over 5,000 participants that showed the drug reduced the risk of people developing any COVID-19 symptoms by 77%.

The treatment, an antibody therapy called AZD7442, could help protect people who may not have a strong enough immune response to COVID-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca said.