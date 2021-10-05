AstraZeneca files for U.S. approval of drug to prevent COVID-19 By Reuters

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) said on Tuesday it had submitted a request with U.S. health regulators to grant emergency use authorisation for a new treatment to prevent COVID-19.
The British drugmaker had said in August that the treatment, an antibody therapy called AZD7442, had reduced the risk of people developing any COVID-19 symptoms by 77% in a late-stage trial.
