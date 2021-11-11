Assure Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Monday, November 15, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Table of Contents Article content

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company " or " Assure ") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at ir.assureneuromonitoring.com/news-events/ir-calendar . An audio-only option is available by following the dial-in instructions below. Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at ir.assureneuromonitoring.com/company-information/presentations .

The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call. Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-300-8521

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10161977 Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here . A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through November 29, 2021. Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10161977

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval ® . For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com .