Asset managers and companies accumulate 1.2M Bitcoin worth $57 billion By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Asset managers and companies accumulate 1.2M Bitcoin worth $57 billion

Around 6% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has been accumulated by asset managers and companies, signaling ever increasing mainstream and institutional adoption of crypto assets.

According to Buy Worldwide, 816,379 BTC worth $40.1 billion is currently held by 14 Bitcoin fund issuers and asset managers — representing 4% of the cryptocurrency’s supply.