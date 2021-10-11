ASOS warns on profit, CEO Beighton steps down

Article content

LONDON — ASOS, the British online fashion retailer, has parted company with Chief Executive Nick Beighton, as it warned that higher logistics costs and supply chain disruption could force 2022 profits to drop by more than 40%.

The company said Beighton, who has been with ASOS for 12 years, including six as CEO, would step down with immediate effect, adding that it wanted new leadership to accelerate international growth.

The group’s shares have fallen 42% this year.

It said a search had started for a successor. In the interim, finance chief Mat Dunn has taken on the additional role of chief operating officer and will lead the business on a day-to-day basis, while Katy Mecklenburgh, currently director of group finance, will become interim chief financial officer.