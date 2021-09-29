ASML hikes financial forecasts, sees sales of $28-35 bln by 2025

Article content

AMSTERDAM — ASML Holding NV, one of the key suppliers to computer chip makers, increased its financial forecasts on Wednesday and said it would have sales growth of around 11% annually through 2030 amid booming demands for its products.

It estimated sales would hit 24-30 billion euros ($28 billion-35 billion) by 2025 with gross margins up to 55%. That compares with the current forecast of 15-24 billion euro range in the same year, with gross margins of at least 50%.

The company’s top executives are due to meet with investors day later on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8537 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)