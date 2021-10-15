ASIC targets pump and dump Telegram groups By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is going after pump and dump groups on Telegram.

On Monday an account under the name “ASIC” posted a message in the “ASX Pump Organization” on Telegram to warn around 300 members of the group that “we’re monitoring this platform and we may be investigating you.”: