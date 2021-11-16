Asia’s Physical Market for January Oil Gets Off to Strong Start

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Asia’s physical oil market for barrels to load in January has gotten off to a strong start, with spot premiums of diesel-rich grades at the highest in nearly two years as the impact of the energy crisis lingers.

Spot differentials for Russian ESPO crude rose by 50 cents a barrel from the previous month, while the Sokol grade was more than $1 higher than the previous deal. Premiums for both varieties, which yield a high portion of diesel, were the highest since January 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.