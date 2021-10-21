Asia’s naphtha prices, margins hit 2014 highs on demand growth, costly LPG

crunch, pushing Asian petrochemical makers to import more

highest since 2014 on economic recovery and a global power

have jumped by roughly a third in the past three months to their

LPG prices from the United States, Middle East and Europe

strong demand growth for the petrochemical feedstock and as

refining margins jumped to their highest since 2014 propelled by

NEW DELHI — Asia’s naphtha prices and

naphtha from the Middle East and West.

Asia is the top consumer and importer of naphtha, used to

make plastics and textiles, dilute heavy crudes and sometimes as

a fuel. More ethylene crackers are coming online next year

across Asia, which will widen the region’s naphtha deficit

further and increase imports by more than 2% in 2022, analysts

said.

“The naphtha deficit will remain strong in first quarter as

LPG remains priced out of Asian and European crackers,” Armaan

Ashraf, consultant at consultancy FGE said.

Global naphtha demand has exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels this

year by about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), the International

Energy Agency said in its latest monthly report.

That fueled a 30% rebound in Asia’s benchmark naphtha