Asia’s naphtha prices, margins hit 2014 highs on demand growth, costly LPG

Matilda Colman
NEW DELHI — Asia’s naphtha prices and

refining margins jumped to their highest since 2014 propelled by

strong demand growth for the petrochemical feedstock and as

alternative liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) becomes expensive amid

a global power crunch.

LPG prices from the United States, Middle East and Europe

have jumped by roughly a third in the past three months to their

highest since 2014 on economic recovery and a global power

crunch, pushing Asian petrochemical makers to import more

naphtha from the Middle East and West.

Asia is the top consumer and importer of naphtha, used to

make plastics and textiles, dilute heavy crudes and sometimes as

a fuel. More ethylene crackers are coming online next year

across Asia, which will widen the region’s naphtha deficit

further and increase imports by more than 2% in 2022, analysts

said.

“The naphtha deficit will remain strong in first quarter as

LPG remains priced out of Asian and European crackers,” Armaan

Ashraf, consultant at consultancy FGE said.

Global naphtha demand has exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels this

year by about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), the International

Energy Agency said in its latest monthly report.

That fueled a 30% rebound in Asia’s benchmark naphtha

prices since Aug. 20 to $795 per tonne on Oct. 18,

the highest since 2014, while refiners’ margins for producing

the light distillate from Brent also hit a 2014

high of $152.78 a tonne, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

NEW CRACKERS

There will be 2.05 million tonnes per year (tpy) of

additional ethylene capacity online by the end of the first

quarter of 2022, according to analysts.

South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank Corp’s

joint-venture with Lotte Chemical will start

operating its 850,000-tpy cracker by end-2021, while India’s

HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) plans to start its 1.2 million-tpy

cracker at Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab by end-March

2022, industry sources told Reuters.

With growing demand, consultancies Energy Aspects and FGE

expect Asia’s naphtha import deficit to widen by 2 million to

2.27 million tonnes (49,000-56,000 bpd) in 2022, while crackers

could continue to shun more expensive LPG feedstock in the

near-term.

Asia’s naphtha demand is forecast to grow by 8.56 million

tonnes to 204.39 million tonnes in 2022 from this year, while

supply will grow by 6.3 million tonnes to 140.4 million tonnes,

according to Energy Aspects.

“Asian naphtha balances will tighten by 2.27 million tonnes

year-on-year to 64 million tonnes in 2022, as demand increases

continue to outpace rising supply,” Energy Aspects’ analyst

Ciaran Tyler said.

FGE expects Asia’s naphtha deficit to widen by 50,000 bpd in

2022, Sri Paravaikkarasu, director for Asia oil, said.

“As we see Middle East naphtha surplus increasing next year,

we should see more inflows coming into Asia,” she said, adding

that additional barrels will also come from the West.

Middle East naphtha exports to Asia have averaged around

3.48 million tonnes per month this year, higher than the

pre-pandemic level of 3.19 million tonnes per month in 2019,

Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Florence Tan & Simon

Cameron-Moore)

