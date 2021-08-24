Asian Stocks Up, Hopes Up Over Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine’s Full Approval By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were up on Tuesday morning, with the expected to boost U.S. vaccination rates and assuaging some concerns over COVID-19’s impact on the global economic recovery.

Japan’s rose 1.12% by 9:49 PM ET (1:49 AM GMT).

South Korea’s rose 1.38%, with the due to hand down its policy decision on Thursday.

In Australia, the was up 0.28%.

Hong Kong’s rose 1.70%.

China’s gained 0.61% and the jumped 1.98%. Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China called for more credit support for the real economy in a statement and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly began issuing new disclosure requirements for Chinese companies seeking to list in New York.

U.S. shares continued an upward trend, with the hitting a fresh record after the FDA gave the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:)/BioNTech SE (F:) COVID-19 vaccine its full approval.

Investors now turn to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium, taking place from Aug. 26 to 28, for a timetable for asset tapering and interest rate hikes. With COVID-19 continuing to spread globally, Fed officials could delay beginning asset tapering

“The feeling is Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will err on the side of caution at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium and fail to offer advance notice of tapering its asset purchase program,” Pepperstone Financial Pty head of research Chris Weston said in a note.

Some investors may have felt that “now is the time to wade into a bit of cyclicality,” the note added.

Investors also digested the latest, mixed U.S. economic data. were a higher-than-expected 5.99 million in July, while growth at U.S. services and factories fell to an eight-month low in August. The , and were 61.2, 55.4, and 59.5 respectively.

The U.S. for the second quarter is out on Thursday and the , alongside personal and data, will follow on Friday.