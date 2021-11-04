Asian Stocks Up as Fed Announces Tapering, but “Patience” on Interest Rate Hikes By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were up on Thursday morning, with investors digesting the .

Japan’s rose 0.97% by 10:12 PM ET (2:12 AM GMT), with markets re-opening after a holiday.

South Korea’s gained 0.72% and in Australia, the edged up 0.18%.

Hong Kong’s was up 0.33%.

China’s gained 0.51% while the inched was up 0.62%.

U.S. shares rose, with the , , , and hitting record levels.

The Fed signaled the beginning of asset tapering as it on Wednesday. Although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that interest rate hikes will not come anytime soon, he added, “we think we can be patient. If a response is called for, we will not hesitate.”

Longer-end U.S. Treasury yields halted a rally, while the yield curve remained steeper than before the Fed decision.

Measures of bond-market inflation expectations are climbing up as residual inflation concerns remain. However, investors largely maintained bets on interest rate hike timelines, with the first hike likely in July 2022 and some 55 basis points of increases by the end of 2022.

Monetary policy can “send a message saying rates do need to rise but in a controlled way and not as aggressively as some market pricing suggests,” AXA Investment Managers chief investment officer for core investments Chris Iggo said in a note.

“If they can do that, the risk of a market rout in bonds and equities will be reduced.”

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the monetary authority is “very unlikely” to hike rates in 2022, with investors split as to whether the will hike interest rates when it hands down its policy decision later in the day.

The U.S. Treasury also announced the first reduction in its quarterly sale of longer-term debt in more than five years on Wednesday, a reflection of diminishing borrowing needs as COVID-19-era spending also falls.

Investors now await the latest U.S. jobs report, including , due to be released on Friday.