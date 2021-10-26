Asian stocks steady but China worries weigh; S.Korea shares gain

South Korean shares led gains among

Asia’s emerging stock markets on Tuesday as a strong start to

the earnings season boosted chipmakers, but investor mood was

somber amid property troubles and rising COVID-19 cases in

China.

Stocks in Indonesia, India Thailand,

Singapore and Philippines were up between 0.2% and

0.9%.

China stepped up curbs in Beijing after reporting an

increase in COVID-19 cases from a Delta variant outbreak, with

health officials fearing that infections in the world’s most

populated country were likely to spread further.

Shanghai stocks tripped 0.3% and the yuan

traded flat.

“There have been questions about when China might lift its

zero-case COVID strategy,” said Alvin Tan, RBC Capital Markets’

head of Asia FX Strategy, adding that the country was unlikely

to shift to a more open policy before the Winter Olympics

scheduled for February next year.

More movement restrictions could hurt its trade with Asian

countries as China is the region’s top trade partner, adding to

woes stemming from a liquidity crisis at the country’s

high-yield real estate sector that could have a global impact.

South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 0.9% to a near one-month

high as high-profile chipmakers reported earnings and customs

data showed trade volume for the year had reached $1 trillion.

The won firmed 0.1% even as growth in the third

quarter slowed for Asia’s fourth-largest economy, with robust

exports offset by weak domestic demand and construction and

facility investments.

However, analysts were sure the Bank of Korea would go ahead

and raise interest rates at its policy meeting next month.

Malaysian stocks fell 0.2%, dragged by the world’s

biggest latex glove maker Top Glove and peer Hartalega

Holdings.

Top Glove and Hartalega fell 1.5% and 4.5%, respectively,

after Supermax Corp warned of a hit from a U.S. import

ban.

Supermax, which is not part of the benchmark stock index,

slid 1.6%. Its gloves were banned by the United States last week

over alleged forced labor practices, the fourth Malaysian firm

to face such a ban in the past 15 months.

Other Asian currencies were mixed against a steady dollar,

with the Malaysian ringgit and Taiwan’s dollar

firming up to 0.2% each, while the Philippine peso

slipped.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.5 basis

points at 6.164%​​

** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.3 basis

points at 3.608%​​

** Singapore shares weighed down by conglomerate

Keppel Corp over a unit facing a lawsuit of about $819

million in the United States

Asia stock

indexes and currencies at 0716 GMT

COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

RIC YTD DAILY YTD

DAILY % % %

%

Japan -0.23 -9.41 1.77 6.06

China

India

Indonesia +0.04 -0.78 0.60 11.48

Malaysia +0.06 -3.06 -0.15 -2.56

Philippines -0.03 -5.46 0.56 1.57

S.Korea

Singapore -0.02 -1.95 0.10 12.70

Taiwan

Thailand

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

